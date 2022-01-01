Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of STL stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

