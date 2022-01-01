Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 410 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 498,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,630,000 after purchasing an additional 165,944 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

