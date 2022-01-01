Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 86,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 66,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

