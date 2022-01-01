Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $59.72 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 497.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

