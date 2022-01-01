Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 65,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 339,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

SUM opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.