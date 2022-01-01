Sumokoin (SUMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $49,033.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.22 or 0.00521548 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,386,665 coins and its circulating supply is 40,686,665 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

