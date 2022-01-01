Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

