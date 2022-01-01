Symbol Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $38.55 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.67 or 0.07859277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,329.89 or 0.99735135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007916 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

