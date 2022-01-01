Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Symrise stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

