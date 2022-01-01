Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Trading Up 5.4%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 481,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 466,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

