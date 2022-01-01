Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.85. 523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 915,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Specifically, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $749,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,454,732 shares of company stock worth $29,561,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

