Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$199,772.73 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.85 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVE. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.