Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce $197.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.47 million to $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

TNDM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.52. 289,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,540. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,430 shares of company stock worth $14,365,907. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

