Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce $197.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.47 million to $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

TNDM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.52. 289,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,540. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,430 shares of company stock worth $14,365,907. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

