Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 1,906 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80.

On Wednesday, October 27th, James Leal sold 1,904 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $150.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

