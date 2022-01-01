Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $17.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 690,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.