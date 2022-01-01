Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lowered by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

