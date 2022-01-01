Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.65. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock valued at $828,822. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

