Tendies Price Reaches $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Tendies has a market capitalization of $158,991.80 and approximately $52,534.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005400 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

