TENT Trading Down 9.4% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, TENT has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $459,841.90 and approximately $119,420.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00314272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00134831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00086556 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002239 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

