Tern (LON:TERN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.20

Tern Plc (LON:TERN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.20 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.17). Tern shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 910,989 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.21. The company has a market capitalization of £43.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33.

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

