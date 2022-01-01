Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.