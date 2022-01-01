Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,313.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,010.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $831.00.

TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,068.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.77. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

