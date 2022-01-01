Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $436.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $440.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

