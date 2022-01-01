Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,386,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.