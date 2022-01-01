Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 5,919 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Intuit by 6.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $643.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $641.19 and a 200-day moving average of $570.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

