Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 98,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 1,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.77. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.