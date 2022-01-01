Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.06.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -477.27%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

