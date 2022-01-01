The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $201.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.