The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.81.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:GS opened at $382.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

