The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG stock opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.