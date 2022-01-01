The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6,096.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Macerich stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

