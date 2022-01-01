The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declares $0.57 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5742 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.