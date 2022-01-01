The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declares $0.57 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5742 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Dividend History for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

