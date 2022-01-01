The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $352.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

