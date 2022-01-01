The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $40,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after buying an additional 1,007,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

SO stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

