Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 322,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.31% of West Fraser Timber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $151,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $97.59.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

