Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 636,185 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 636,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 91,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

