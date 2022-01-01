Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC opened at $629.83 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $521.05 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $588.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.