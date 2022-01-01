Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

NYSE:PGR opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

