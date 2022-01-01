Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 11,129 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

