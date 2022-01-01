Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,249 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

