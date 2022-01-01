Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.44 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 6.2% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

