Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,241 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 5.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

NYSE:TDG opened at $636.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

