Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post $173.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.28 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $715.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.50 million to $742.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $856.65 million, with estimates ranging from $775.60 million to $940.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $19,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $10,018,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,206,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,733,908. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.