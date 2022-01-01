Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE TWI opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $683.68 million, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 96.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

