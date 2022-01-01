Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

