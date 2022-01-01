Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.55 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,063 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 117,957 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.80 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

