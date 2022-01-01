Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Shares of CI stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.98. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.