Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

UMC stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

