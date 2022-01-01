Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after purchasing an additional 341,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

LOGI opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

