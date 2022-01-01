Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.